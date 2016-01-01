“In Their Shoes” classes for parents of teens to be presented Monday, Nov. 7

Teen dating violence is becoming more popular and causes lots of bullying among peers.

“In Their Shoes” is a scenario based training designed to help participants learn what dating is like for today’s teens – from their perspective.

The class provides a snapshot of unhealthy teen relationships, and generates a thoughtful decision about how adults may better understand and more effectively engage with teens. Participants will become teen characters, make choices about their relationships, and see what happens.

This session will be presented by Jennifer Gardner from the Family Abuse Center in Waco. For more information contact Donna Knight at 972-617-4658.

Monday Nov. 7, 6:30-8 p.m.

Acorn Community and Family Services Building

101 Live Oak, Red Oak, TX 75154