HUTCHINS: Teen faces intoxication manslaughter charge

HUTCHINS – Erik Landeros faces an intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle charge in the death of 20-year-old Christopher Rojas. Landeros was driving a Chevrolet Spark around 3 p.m. last Wednesday on southbound Interstate 45 when he crashed into the back an 18-wheeler changing lanes.

Police said Landeros, 17, was high on cocaine and PCP when he crashed into the back of an 18-wheeler, killing his passenger. The crash occurred near Wintergreen Road, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

When officers arrived at the scene of the crash, Landeros was sitting in the grass on the side of the road. Rojas was dead in the passenger seat of the Chevrolet Spark, the warrant says.

A witness told police Landeros was “flying,” indicating the teen was speeding.

Police reported after the crash, Landeros got out of the car and asked a witness to hide a small plastic bag for him.

Another witness told police the Chevrolet Spark was weaving in and out of traffic and Landeros was pacing along the median after the crash.

Landeros told police Rojas was talking to him immediately after the crash but then “he looked up and Rojas was gone,” according to the warrant.

He was taken to the hospital, where Landeros’ blood tested positive for cocaine, PCP and cannabis.

Landeros remains in the Dallas County jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.