Henry Lozano retiring from DPD after 33 years

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

Red Oak resident and current ROISD School Board President Henry Lozano is retiring from the Dallas Police Department after over 33 years of service.

His retirement celebration was hosted by the department in Dallas on Dec. 13 with many of his friends, family and co-workers in attendance.

Henry worked for the DPD for his entire career retiring with the rank of sergeant. During his time with the department he worked Patrol, Vice, Narcotics, Intelligence and Mounted Unit. He was promoted to sergeant working in Personnel Office of the Chief of Police and went back to Intelligence to finish his career.

Lozano has earned a 15-year perfect attendance award, 25-year safe driving award, 10 marksmanship awards, four 4 Certificate of Merit awards, Dallas Community Awards Committee 2000 Officer of the Month award, police commendation award and was the 1998 Shining Star Ethics Award recipient. He has also received 103 External & Internal Commendations.

Henry holds a Master Peace Officer Certification and is a TCOLE Instructor.

Lozano said he is looking forward to spending more time with his wife and traveling during retirement and that he would miss the relationships and all the people that he worked with.”

Henry is 1981 graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School in Dallas and earned a Bachelor’s Degree of Applied Arts and Sciences with a Criminal Justice emphasis from Midwestern State University.

Lozano joined the Red Oak ISD School Board in 2005. He is currently serving as president and has previously served as secretary.

He has participated on the Red Oak ISD Education Foundation Grant Committee, Growth Management Committee, has been involved in the Watch D.O.G.S. Program at the Intermediate Campus, The Cross Country, Swim, and ROHS Theatre Booster Clubs, He is a Cornerstone Club Member of the Red Oak ISD Education Foundation and is a lifetime member of the Red Oak PTA.

Henry and wife, Leigh Ann, have been married 27 years and have lived in the Red Oak School District since 1992. She retired from the Dallas Police Department in 2011.

The couple has three children who attended and completed their K-12 years at Red Oak ISD. Nick is a 2009 ROHS graduate and a 2013 graduate of the University of Texas at Austin. Zac graduated from ROHS in 2011 and from the University of Texas at Austin in 2015. Their daughter, Katy graduated from ROHS in 2014 and is currently a junior at the University of Texas at Austin.