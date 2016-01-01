Hawk theatre students qualify for nationals at Texas Thespians State Festival

By Shannon Vinson

Red Oak High School Theatre students recently attended the Texas Thespians Annual State Festival held in downtown Dallas from Dec. 1-3. Hawk Theatre students displayed their talents by competing with over 7000 troupes from across the state with six students bringing home honors qualifying them for this summer’s National competition.

“There is so much that goes in to preparing for a competition of this magnitude. It requires talent, discipline and a strong ethic, all of which our students brought to the table. This is the premiere Thespian Competition for Texas State; they’ve worked incredibly hard and I’m proud of their accomplishments,” said Christopher Rogers, Director of Theatre at Red Oak High School.

In addition to the high school students, twelve Red Oak Middle School students attended Junior Thespian day on Wednesday, Nov. 30. One of their students also qualified to attend the National Thespians Festival.

The Red Oak Students who have qualified for the annual National Thespian Festival will get the opportunity to compete at the University of Nebraska this summer. Hawk Theatre students will experience a week being immersed in theatre, from workshops, shows and auditions at the festival.

The Hawk Theatre Students who brought home awards are as follows:

In addition, Heather Howton, who is a Junior at Red Oak High School, was selected to be one of 16 statewide Student Thespian Officers and will help run the State Festival next year.