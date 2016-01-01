Gaithers celebrate 70 years of marriage

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

O.D. and LaTreece Gaither, who have been a part of the Red Oak Community since 1950, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with approximately 150 friends and family on Dec. 17 at the Eastridge Baptist Church.

The couple was married on Dec. 21, 1946. They have two children Carla who graduated from Red Oak High School in 1967 and Steve who graduated from ROHS in 1968. They have four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. They have been members of Eastridge Baptist Church for many years.

O.D. graduated from Midlothian High School and served in the U.S. Navy from 1944-46. He worked for the Coca Cola Bottling Company in Waxahachie as a truck driver and for Federal Mogul in Dallas retiring as a branch manager after 35 years. Gaither then worked for Red Oak Golf Club for 17 years.

He was the first police officer or city marshal as it was called then, of Red Oak from 1956-68. O.D. also worked as Constable and City Judge and served on ROISD School Board and Red Oak City council. He is a member of the National Rifle Association and has been an active member of the Red Oak Lions Club since 1950, holding most every office in that organization.

LaTreece grew up in and attended Waxahachie High School. She worked for Citizens National and Empire State Banks and retired from Southland Life Insurance Company after 32 years. She then worked part time for Tony Poncio Insurance in Red Oak for many years.

LaTreece is a member of Southland Retirees and taught women’s Sunday morning Bible Studies at First Baptist Church for approximately 50 years.

The Gaithers enjoy traveling, vising with family and friends. They have traveled to most of the United States including Alaska, and have visited Canada.