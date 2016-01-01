Five Red Oak High School Jazz Band students selected for All-Region Jazz Band

Congratulations to the Red Oak High School Jazz Band students who participated in the TMEA All-Region Jazz tryouts on Sept. 17.

The tryouts involved over 100 students from surrounding area schools. Students competed for spots in two region jazz bands and the opportunity to record improvisation for a possible state chair.

The Region 20 Jazz Clinic will take place on Dec. 2 and 3 at Waxahachie High School, concluding with a concert at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. The students who placed are:

Ben Livingston, 1st Alternate

Steven Quintanar, 1st Band, 3rd Chair, Area recording

Julie Zahrndt, 2nd Band, 1st Chair, Area recording

Jarod Grimm, 1st Band, 1st Chair, Area recording

Jonathan Labrum, 1st Alternate