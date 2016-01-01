First Lady Cecilia Abbott kicks off Christmas 2016 at the Texas Capitol

AUSTIN – Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott kicked off the Christmas season at the Texas Capitol this morning by receiving Christmas trees that will soon deck the Capitol’s halls.

“It is indeed the most wonderful and magical time of the year, and these beautiful Texas-grown Christmas trees will bring joy and cheer to all who visit the Texas Capitol this season,” the First Lady said.

Three seven-foot Virginia pine trees arrived by horse-drawn carriage, with one each going to the Governor, House, and Senate. The trees are from Spring Creek Growers, a family-owned farm in Montgomery County, and were delivered by Carla Jones, owner of Spring Creek Growers, and President of the Texas Christmas Tree Growers Association.

In addition to the three trees that arrived today, the House and Senate Chambers will each feature 25-foot tall trees, which arrived earlier this week.