Excellence in financial reporting received

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

The Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting has been awarded to the City of Red Oak and Miykael Reeve by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for their Comprehensive Annual Financial Report for the fourth consecutive year.

The GFOA is a nonprofit professional association serving approximately 17,500 government finance professionals.

Jim Sabonis of First South West Company, the city’s financial advisor, was on hand to present the award which was accepted by the City of Red Oak Director of Finance Miykael Reeve at the council meeting held Dec. 12.

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting and represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

In order to receive this recognition, a governmental entity must publish an easily readable and efficiently organized CAFR, whose contents conform to program standards. It must satisfy both GAAP and applicable legal requirements.

A Certificate of Achievement is valid for a period of one year.

The recognition is awarded to the individual, department or agency designated as primarily responsible for preparing the award-winning CAFR. The CAFR is judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program including demonstrating a constructive spirit of full disclosure to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the CAFR.

GFOA established this award in 1945 to encourage and assist state and local governments to go beyond the minimum requirements of generally accepted accounting principles to prepare a report that is accurate and complete.

“I am honored to receive the award for the fourth year on behalf of the city,” said Reeve.

“The Finance Department continues to try to reach new standards for financial reporting within the city. The preparation of the report could not have been accomplished without the dedication and helpfulness of the staff.

“I would like to thank the auditors, Judd, Thomas, Smith & Co., P.C., Mayor Alan Hugley for his conservative financial decisions and City Manager Todd Fuller for his guidance and financial management.

“I am looking forward to the next audit – and making it number five.”