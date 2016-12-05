Ellis County: plea offer accepted in volunteer firefighter case

WAXAHACHIE – On Nov. 10, 2016, in Ellis County Court at Law 2, Keith Edward Wisakowsky, 27 years old, of Waxahachie, Texas, pled guilty to a Class A misdemeanor assault in connection with his arrest on April 6, 2015.

Wisakowsky was sentenced to 365 days in the county jail. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on community supervision for two years. He was also ordered to pay a fine of $2,000. Among the conditions of community supervision, Wisakowsky is ordered to have no contact with the victim of the offense, and to refrain from viewing or accessing pornography.

All other cases against the following individuals were dismissed:

• Casey Joe Stafford – 31 years old, Waxahachie, Texas

• Blake Jerold Tucker – 21 years old, Midlothian, Texas

• Alec Chase Miller – 29 years old, Waxahachie, Texas

• Preston Thomas Peyrot – 20 years old, Waxahachie, Texas

• Brittany Leanne Parten – 24 years old, Waxahachie, Texas

• Gavin Lawrence Satterfield – 33 years old, Waxahachie, Texas

• William Hamilton Getzendaner, III – 36 years old, Midlothian, Texas

Ellis County & District Attorney Patrick Wilson issued the following statement: “This agreement was made with the full knowledge and consent of the victim, Jason Waldeck. My prosecutors and investigators met with him many times. Through those meetings, Jason and my staff had the opportunity to discuss and consider many possible outcomes if these cases continued to trial. I am confident that this outcome satisfies our legal and moral obligation not to convict, but to see that justice is done. Jason is a young man with his entire life ahead of him. We wish him well as he pursues his dream to become a professional firefighter.”