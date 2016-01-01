ELLIS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT: Failing dam repair to cost Ellis County $8.2 million

By Nichole Waggoner / Red Oak Record

WAXAHACHIE – “I think everyone should reach out to everyone they can to make sure our citizens get a fair shake,” said Commissioner Paul Perry, pct. 3, during a 41 minute discussion regarding dams and potential imminent domain issues.

Several homeowners could be facing this if the County chooses to accept recommendations proposed by a consultant for Dams #10 and #11.

Item 3.9 was the most discussed topic during the Commissioner’s Court meeting with concerned citizens, commissioners, a county attorney and an engineer chiming in to discern whether or not to continue pursuit of monies available to design an alternative to the dams currently in place near Black Champ Road.

Currently, the county has 25 of its 86 dams falling into the category of high hazard.

It has nothing to do with the structural integrity of the dam itself but rather what happens to the downstream area should a breach occur in the future.

Dams #10 and #11 are old soil conservation service flood retarding structures off of Black Champ Road, north of 287 which were built in the late 1950s.

The SCS no longer exists but is now under the umbrella of the Natural Resource Conservation Service.

Funding has been made available to assess the dams and a consultant has found it is necessary to rehab and repair these dams.

In order to accept federal funding through this National Economic Development plan, the county must accept the proposal for the cheapest and most economical method.

According to Ellis County Engineer, Ted Kantor, “The non-NED plan would be to rehab both dams which would make them able to handle a flood that a high hazard dam is supposed to handle.”

The turnkey cost to the county would be the entire $8.2 million.

The NED plan would be to rehab Dam #10 into a low hazard one and for Dam #11 to be decommissioned completely which would involve cutting a “V” shaped notch in the dam itself and creating a controlled spillway at this point.

It would no longer be a functioning dam. The cost for this plan is $5.5 million with a local cost being $1.9 million. However at this option there is state funding available which would potentially bring the cost to the county to a much smaller price tag of $95,000.

“We’re just over a barrel with it,” said Judge Carol Bush after hearing the figures. She continued, “this would be an imminent domain proceeding at some point.”

Potentially this would occur somewhere between one and five years. A yes vote at the meeting would continue the design process but would not commit to the construction phase.

Commissioner Butler, pct. 4, expressed his concern that the county would be able to negotiate or change their mind. Kantor assured him there was.

Approximately five properties are the most likely to be affected, one of which is a small business. Bush claimed to have notified the affected homeowners. The $95,000 estimate includes costs associated with the acquisition, relocation, and legal fees for affected properties.

Waxahachie resident John Stephenson said he had found out about these proceedings only the Friday before the meeting. He expressed his concern and frustration with the process by stating, “I understand the need for changes but I don’t want a concrete ditch in the back of my yard.”

He respectfully asked the Court slow down on this issue and not decide today. Later during the meeting, he mentioned he had two neighbors who had received imminent domain notices which concerned him. Bush assured him those proceedings would not be taking place any time soon.

Another resident, Richard Rozier, requested the court to consider making saving the dams a priority and wished for better communication with the affected residents. “We will work with you,” he said in conclusion.

Commissioner Grayson, pct. 2, was also concerned about residents being notified properly. Kantor answered him by stating the five most affected properties were notified. Perry followed up expressed his concern about property rights.Grayson made the motion with reservations and Commissioner Butler seconded it.

Item 2.2 to Item 2.5 – Purchasing used equipment through the NLPA Cooperative Program and the Buyboard Co-Op Program will allow the county to bring work back in house for the County. “We have so many subdivisions that we do patch work for, we are going to try and bring this work back in house,” said Commissioner Butler. The equipment would be used for fall and winter patching work that is normally contracted out. He was able to procure funding to purchase several pieces of machinery including a hydraulic hammer, planetary drive auger, and a 2002 International 4400 Series truck among other pieces necessary for the job. Commissioner Perry seconded the motion.

Item 3.3 – A proclamation was made to celebrate National 4-H week for the week of October 2-8, 2016.

Item 3.5 – State antiquities application was approved to be submitted to the Texas Historical commision for the statue located on the west lawn of the Ellis County Courthouse.

Item 3.7 – “I’m going to make a motion to give them their money back. So, y’all can do what you want to but I’ll make the motion,” stated Commissioner Paul Perry during a seesaw discussion among the Court regarding property tax overpayments.

Tax Assessor John Bridges presented a review of request by Landco Investments, Inc. to receive a refund of $389.99 overpaid for their 2009 property taxes. The discussion lasted several minutes as the Commissioners wanted to know how the company was notified and over what periods since the company is located out of state.

Bridges followed up by saying several letters over the years had been sent and never returned. Only after the money was returned to the Treasury was a an email request received by their representatives.

He recommended the owner not receive their monies back because a three year expiration date had already passed. Judge Bush seconded the motion granting a refund to the company in the full amount.