Don’t miss Christmas in Red Oak Dec. 3 at Watkins Park

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

Christmas in Red Oak, hosted by the Red Oak Parks and Recreation Commission, will be held this Saturday, Dec. 3 at Watkins Park located at 101 Live Oak St.

The Christmas parade will begin at noon at the corner of Main St. and Red Oak Rd. The parade will travel south on Main St. and take a right on Waller where it will end at Watkins Park.

Christmas in Red Oak features vendor booths, food, drawings, bounce houses, a hayride and many other holiday activities that community members of all ages will enjoy.

Santa will be on hand to visit and take pictures after the parade; however, parents are encouraged to bring their cameras as there will not be a professional photographer taking pictures this year.

As with all city events, no pets will be allowed in the park during the event.