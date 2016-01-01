Cities offering Christmas tree disposal, recycling

By Rita Cook / Red Oak Record

The holidays are over so now it’s a matter of getting rid of the holiday cheer… you know like Christmas trees, twinkling lights and even all that extra tinsel that was used to create a warm, festive holiday inside your home. While a number of cities do not have specific Christmas tree recycling programs, here is a list of cities and how to dispose of your Christmas tree – be sure and take all the decorations off the tree and dispose of separately.

Ennis: All Christmas trees will be picked up on regular trash days. Also, as a courtesy from Leggett & Platt Incorporated, they are allowing Ennis residents to recycle their Christmas trees at their location from Dec. 28, 2016 through Jan. 11, 2017.

A banner will be on the north end of the property facing the I-45 Service Road to drop off at that location. Leggett & Platt is located at 4100 S. I-45, Ennis.

Ferris: Ferris’ Waste Management Service said residents should just put their Christmas trees out with the regular trash.

Hutchins: The City of Hutchins does not offer a special service for Christmas trees artificial or natural. There is no additional trash detail for the holidays so leave your natural tree outside for trash collection.

Midlothian: The city’s waste service provider will pick up Christmas trees with regular trash if the trees are cut into three sections and placed on the curb. There is no recycling program for Christmas trees at this time. The city also has curbside recycling, but accepted materials are determined by the city’s waste service provider; Waste Connections.

Red Oak: Waste Connection said they will accept Christmas trees with the regular trash collection schedule as an additional bulk item according to Ray Silva-Reyes, CFM, Public Works Director.

Wilmer: In the City of Wilmer there is no separate collection of Christmas Trees. They are collected with the garbage, according to Stephen Kellar, Waste Management Public Sector Manager.

Italy and Oak Leaf do not have specific Christmas Tree disposal plans and residents and in Oak Leaf it was noted “It is up to our citizens to dispose of them.”

The cities of Ovilla and Palmer did not respond to requests for information – contact the City Hall of both cities for questions about Christmas Tree disposal and recycling.