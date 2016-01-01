Christmas in Red Oak to be held December 3

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

The Annual Christmas in Red Oak event, hosted by the Red Oak Parks and Recreation Commission, will be held Saturday Dec. 3 at Watkins Park, located at 101 Live Oak St.

The Christmas Parade kicking off the event will begin at noon at the corner of Main St. and Red Oak Rd. The parade will travel south on Main St. and take a right on Waller where it will end at Watkins Park.

Groups, businesses and individuals are encouraged to participate in the Christmas Parade to help make this the biggest and best year yet.

Christmas in Red Oak will feature vendor booths, food, drawings, bounce houses, a hayride and many other holiday activities that community members of all ages will enjoy. Santa will be on hand to visit and take pictures after the parade – however, parents are encouraged to bring their cameras as there will not be a professional photographer taking pictures this year.

As with all city events, no pets will be allowed in the park during the event.

For information on how to participate as a vendor or in the parade please email Kendra Worthy at kworthy@redoaktx.org or call 469-218-1202.