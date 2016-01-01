Awesome parade, awesome day

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

The Annual Founders Day, hosted by the Red Oak Area Chamber of Commerce, was held Sept. 10 at Watkins Park.

Hundreds of people lined the streets to enjoy the parade with over 50 entries which kicked off the event. The parade began at Red Oak Road and Main, traveled west on Red Oak Road and ended at the park.

Local Life School student Kayeleigh Lay performed a solo performance of the National Anthem, and DJ Alexx Alexander kept the entertainment going throughout the day. Restless Guns, 9th Street Band and Route 66 performed on the main stage.

This year’s Presenting Sponsor was Driggers and Decker Family Funeral Home. Freedom Heating & Air and Baylor Scott & White were Entertainment Sponsors, and Community National Bank & Trust of Texas was the Presenting Shirt sponsor.

ROACC President Shelley Martinez said “We want to give a special thanks to our Red Oak Police and Fire Departments for making the parade route possible.”

There were many activities including a mechanical bull and One of a Kind Pony Party providing the petting zoo and pony rides, and antique tractors were on display for people to see and learn about.

“What an awesome parade and fun time for all the residents and businesses of our community“ said ROACC Chairperson Dr. Brenda Ross of Red Oak Chiropractic and Therapy.

“We all came together to celebrate Red Oak Founder’s Day. We are really lucky to live and work in such a great place.

“And, a special welcome to our community and thanks to the Founder’s Day sponsor Driggers & Decker Family Funeral Home for helping make it happen” Ross continued.

With approximately 70 vendors displaying unique items for sale, food and information, there was something for everyone at this year’s Red Oak Founders Day

