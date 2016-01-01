Alan Oakley to join ROISD as Interim Superintendent

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

RED OAK – The Red Oak ISD Board of Trustees has hired Alan Oakley to join the district in a consultative capacity due to Dr. Niven’s pending departure at the end of the fall semester. It is the intent of the board to name him Interim Superintendent upon the departure of Dr. Niven. The board will then begin the process of searching for a new superintendent to continue leading the district, with the expectation to have a new Superintendent in place by next summer.

Oakley is well known and highly respected in educational and law enforcement communities in Ellis County and across Texas. He has served as Superintendent in Palmer and Milford ISDs, and as Interim Superintendent in Venus ISD and Scurry-Rosser ISD. In both districts where he served as Interim Superintendent, his contract was extended, and he provided the leadership needed to make smooth transitions.

He has experience working with boards and communities on bond elections. Oakley has also worked as a history teacher, assistant principal and principal.

“I love people and public education,” Oakley said. “Doing what is best for our children requires our constant attention. I am looking forward to accomplishing that goal in Red Oak ISD.”

Oakley’s Christian faith and commitment to his family are among his core beliefs. He and his wife Julie have been married for 44 years. They have three children and nine grandchildren. Julie taught first grade at Shields Elementary under Principal Karen Miller. She retired after 20 years as a first-grade teacher.

In addition to his leadership positions in education, Oakley is a Vietnam Veteran who served in the U.S. Navy. He also has 17 years of law enforcement ranging from Waxahachie Police Department, Ellis County Sheriff’s Office and Chief of Police in Italy Police Department. He has an undergraduate degree from SAGU-Waxahachie, and a master’s degree in Educational Administration from TWU.

“We welcome Mr. Oakley to Red Oak ISD, and we appreciate his commitment to helping us make a smooth leadership transition” said a district representative.