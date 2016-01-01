4th Annual Lions Club Clay Shoot a hit

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

The Red Oak Lions Club hosted their 4th Annual Clay Shoot Oct. 8 at the Ellis County Sportsman’s Club, with approximately 65 shooters participating.

The title sponsor for this year’s event was Doug Hunt, owner of Access Self Storage. Hunt also had a team in the event, and donated Dallas Stars tickets for the Lions Club to auction.

Dr. Mark Stanfill, owner of Animal Hospital of Ovilla, sponsored the shotgun raffle, and Linebarger Goggan Blair and Sampson LLP sponsored the Red Oak Fire and Police teams.

District Attorney Patrick Wilson, Roach Waste and Interbank participated as Marksman Sponsors, Citizens National Bank was the Flush Sponsor, and Carlisle Chevrolet, State Representative John Wray and The Red Oak ISD Education Foundation participated as Sharp Shooter Sponsors.

Prosperity Bank and Rainbow Paint and Body were station sponsors for the event.

Individual High Overall Average winner was Barry Pickett of the Access Self Storage team.

Highest Overall Team was Access Self Storage with the Campfire Creek team coming in second and the Red Oak High School Future Farmers of America taking third place.

“We are thankful for everyone that came out to shoot, our sponsors and volunteers,” said a Lions Club Representative.

“Businesses, individuals and organizations who participate in our events know they are helping us to provide free eye exams and glasses for children in Red Oak whose parents could not otherwise afford them.

“And will help us sponsor local children to attend the Texas Lions Camp for Handicapped Children next summer along with our other charitable projects throughout the year.”