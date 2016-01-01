3 ROHS seniors named Commended Students

Three Red Oak High School seniors have been named National Merit Commended Students, placing them among the top 5 percent of more than 1.6 million students in the nation.

Cody Martin, Benjamin Stanfill, and Alyssa Tucker earned this honor by taking the 2015 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT). Only about 34,000 Commended Students across the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic talent.

“We are so proud of these outstanding students,” says ROHS Principal Dr. Doug Funk. “Their scores are a reflection of all the hard work they have put in not just in the last year, but over a lifetime. I’d like to congratulate them, their teachers and families on this wonderful accomplishment.”

A letter of achievement from ROHS and the National Merit Scholarship Corporation was presented to the honorees at the School Board meeting on Oct. 17.