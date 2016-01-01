2016 ROHS HOMECOMING: “Going for the Gold” schedule of events

THURSDAY OCT. 6

8 P.M.

Bonfire

Field adjacent to Billy Goodloe Stadium home parking lot

FRIDAY OCT. 7

2 P.M.

Parade & Pep Rally

Early Release for ROISD

The parade Will begin behind ROHS and advance onto Lowrance Road. The route proceeds down Lowrance Road and turns right onto Louise Ritter Blvd. The route turns left onto Niven Way where the parade will proceed around the new loop behind Red Oak Middle School. The parade will end at Billy Goodloe Stadium immediately followed by a pep rally which is scheduled to begin at approximately 3 p.m.

5 P.M.

ROHS Alumni Association Pre-Game Reception

ROISD Education Service Center at 109 W. Red Oak Rd.

Meet and greet with this year’s Distinguished Alumnae Louise Ritter and Michelle Carter. All past ROHS students are invited and encouraged to attend the reception where light refreshments will be served.

Any past ROHS student attending the reception that wishes to join the Alumni Association for $10 will receive a free ticket to the homecoming football game. A shuttle bus will transport anyone who would like a ride from the Education Service Center to the football game at Goodloe Stadium arriving in time to see the pre-game activities.

7 P.M.

Pre-Game Activities

Performances by ROHS Drill Team and Band and proclamations presented to Carter

7:30 P.M.

Homecoming Football Game Red Oak Hawks vs Mansfield Lake Ridge Eagles Halftime Activities

Visiting team drill team and band performances along with Alumni Association and ROISD recognition of

2016 Distinguished Alumnae, Louise Ritter & Michelle Carter