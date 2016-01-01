2016 Red Oak Homecoming: “Going for the Gold”

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

This year’s homecoming theme will be “Going for the Gold” in honor of 2003 Red Oak High School Graduate, Michelle Carter who recently won a gold medal in the shot put competition at the Rio Olympics.

The festivities will kick off with the homecoming parade on Friday Oct. 7 beginning at 2 p.m.

Carter will serve as the grand marshal and Louise Ritter, a 1976 ROHS graduate who won a gold medal in the high jump competition in the 1988 Seoul Olympics will also be featured.

The parade will begin behind ROHS and advance onto Lowrance Road. The route proceeds down Lowrance Road and turns right onto Louise Ritter Blvd. The route turns left onto Niven Way where the parade will proceed around the new loop behind Red Oak Middle School. The parade will end at Billy Goodloe Stadium immediately followed by a pep rally which is scheduled to begin at approximately 3 p.m.

If your organization, group or business wishes to participate in the parade or if you have questions about the parade or pep rally contact Debbie Temple at the Red Oak ISD Education Service Center located at 109 W. Red Oak Rd, call 972-617-2941 or email: Debbie.temple@ redoakisd.org.

The Red Oak High School Alumni Association will host a pre-game Alumni Reception at the Education Service Center located at 109 W. Red Oak Rd. beginning at 5 p.m. This reception will honor and recognize the 2016 Distinguished Alumnae, Louise Ritter and Michelle Carter.

All past ROHS students are invited and encouraged to attend the reception where light refreshments will be served.

Any past ROHS student attending the reception that wishes to join the Alumni Association for $10 will receive a free ticket to the homecoming football game.

Those in attendance will be able to visit with the honorees and view the Hawk Hall of Fame which houses memorabilia from the first 100 years of Red Oak ISD.

For more information on the reception contact Karen Anderson at 972-617-4320 or email: Karen.anderson@redoakisd.org

A shuttle bus will transport anyone who would like a ride from the Education Service Center to the football game at Goodloe Stadium arriving in time to see the pre-game activities there which will include proclamations presented to Carter, ROHS Drill Team and Band performances.

The halftime activities will include visiting band performance, presentation of homecoming court and recognition of Ritter and Carter by the Alumni Association and the ISD. A bus will be available to bring riders back from the game just after half time activities, at the end of third quarter and at the completion of the game.