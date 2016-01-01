2016 North Ellis County Outreach Toy and Food Drive sponsored by Texas Civil Defense

Thanks to participating business and local police and fire departments, the 2016 North Ellis County Outreach Toy and Food Drive was a huge success, with more than $560 raised along with food and toys. NECO helps local families in need for the holidays with your generous donations to benefit North Ellis County families. Texas Civil Defense, the non-profit preparedness group, distributed and retrieved tubs and money jars from the following businesses:

FERRIS: Country Corner Treasures, Ellis County Press, Ferris City Hall, Ferris Public Library, Ferris Police & Fire Dept., Pueblito’s and U.S. Drug Mart.

GLENN HEIGHTS: Mama’s Donuts and Subway

OVILLA: Edward D. Jones and Ovilla Police & Fire Dept.

RED OAK: Access Self Storage, Ace Hardware, Amaya’s, Autozone, Cancun’s, CVS Pharmacy, Dallas Tortilla, Juniors BBQ, Nava’s Tire, Plaza Hair and Spa, Randy’s BBQ, Red Oak Fire Dept. and Snippers.

Texas Civil Defense meets the second Saturday of each month at 9 a.m. at 100 Live Oak. To learn more, go to www.texascivildefense.org.