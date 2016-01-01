Deborah Wooley named Superintendent’s Teacher of the Month

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

Deborah Wooley, who is a Special Education/Resource Teacher at Wooden Elementary, was named Superintendent’s Employee of the Month at the School Board Meeting Oct. 17 Wooley received a desk trophy and a monetary award from the ROISD Education Foundation.

In his introduction of her, Superintendent, Dr. Scott Niven said “Mrs. Wooley is always willing to lend a helping hand is a team player.”

Niven quoted parents as saying “Mrs. Wooley has helped my child develop a love for learning and has taught my child to read.”

He also quoted colleagues as saying “Mrs. Wooley loves her students and goes above and beyond for them on a regular basis. She meets them where they are and helps them move farther than they think is possible.”

Wooley has been with ROISD for 13 years. Her first year of teaching was at ROISD, then she taught two years for Central Heights ISD, nine years in Tyler and two years at Sharyland ISD before returning to Red Oak.

She graduated from Jasper High School then Stephen F. Austin State University where she earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary and Special Education. She is currently working on her Master’s Degree in Special Education from Lamar University.

Wooley and husband Chad, who is a Department Chair and a professor of history at Tarrant County College have two children Samantha age 17 and Emma age 11.

In her spare time she enjoys reading, drawing and spending time with her family.

Wooley said she was “surprised and elated” to be named Teacher of the Month.