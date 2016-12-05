LEGAL NOTICE: City of Red Oak Public Hearing Notice December 5 and 12, 2016

Published one time in the Red Oak Record on Thursday, November 17, 2016

CITY OF RED OAK PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

The Red Oak Planning & Zoning Commission will conduct a Public Hearing on Monday, December 5, 2016, at 7:00 p.m. and the Red Oak City Council will conduct a Public Hearing on Monday, December 12, 2016, at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at the Municipal Bldg., 200 Lakeview Parkway, Red Oak Texas, 75154 for the following:

1. Consideration of approving a text amendment change in the Red Oak Zoning Ordinance for an “Event Center” by providing a Definition; providing for appropriate regulations; providing for zoning classifications including Specific Use Permit requirements.

2. Consideration of approving a text amendment change in the Red Oak Zoning Ordinance for a “Riding School/Academy or Other Equestrian Activity” by providing for appropriate regulations; providing for zoning classifications including Specific Use Permit requirements.