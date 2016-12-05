LEGAL NOTICE: City of Red Oak Public Hearing Notice December 5, 2016

Published one time in the Red Oak Record on Thursday, November 17, 2016

The Red Oak Planning & Zoning Commission will conduct a Public Hearing on Monday, December 5, 2016, at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at the Municipal Bldg., 200 Lakeview Parkway, Red Oak Texas, 75154 for the following:

Consideration of approving Lot 1A, Block A, Maston Addition, being a replat of Lot 1, Block A, Maston Addition, C-1, Slide 55, City of Red Oak, Ellis County, Texas, requested by Vaquero Red Oak Partners, LP.