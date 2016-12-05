LEGAL NOTICE: City of Red Oak Public Hearing Notice December 5, 2016

Published one time in the Red Oak Record on Thursday, November 17, 2016
CITY OF RED OAK PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
The Red Oak Planning & Zoning Commission will conduct a Public Hearing on Monday, December 5, 2016, at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at the Municipal Bldg., 200 Lakeview Parkway, Red Oak Texas, 75154 for the following:
Consideration of approving Lot 1A, Block A, Maston Addition, being a replat of Lot 1, Block A, Maston Addition, C-1, Slide 55, City of Red Oak, Ellis County, Texas, requested by Vaquero Red Oak Partners, LP.