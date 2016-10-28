TIM LAUGHLIN: The upward call

PART II

“For many walk, of whom I have told you often, and now tell you even weeping, that they are the enemies of the cross of Christ: whose end is destruction, whose god is their belly, and whose glory is in their shame- who set their minds on earthly things.” – Philippians 3:18

That is a strong statement to proclaim that someone could be an enemy of the cross of the Lord Jesus Christ, and yet that is what the apostle Paul is saying. Understandably the cross represents a cruel instrument of death in which no one including Jesus wanted to suffer on. To allow the cross to work in a person's life always involves a choice. Choose to live for yourself or choose to live for Jesus.

Serving Jesus always involves death to ones flesh. When the “Rich Young Ruler” asked Jesus what he would have to do to inherit eternal life, Jesus said, “sell your possessions, give to the poor and come follow Me.” In other words give up your life to serve Me and die to independent living.

This kind of lifestyle doesn’t compute in today's modern society because we have grown up with the mentality that says, get all you can, and can all you get. The world system promotes pride, greed and selfishness and those that choose this life have no time for Jesus. Just look at your daily routine, every minute is accounted for except in most cases, time with God. Oh, I know we trudge off to church on Sunday and maybe once in a while go to the Wednesday night prayer meeting, but that’s all the time we are going to allow to follow Jesus.

If you and your spouse had a relationship like that and I know for a fact many do, you wouldn’t have much of a marriage, only a worthless piece of paper saying that you are legally bound by law. Most people think that their spiritual life is fine and because they went to church, paid their tithe and tipped their hat to God that every thing’s all right, but everything is not all right! Many are at war with God and don’t even realize that they have become enemies of the cross.

“Adulterers and adulteresses. Do you not know that friendship with the world is enmity (hostility) with God? Whoever therefore wants to be a friend of the world makes himself an enemy of God.” – James 4:4

That is a powerful indightment to accuse someone of adultery, but that is what the Word of God says of those that would befriend the world. When He speaks of the world, He is not talking about the earth, the trees and the birds and bees, He is referring to the world system of finance, medicine science and the pleasures that the world affords those that love it. When we look to the world for our provision and not Jesus then our devotion is divided and we begin to trust in something other than Him.

Not everyone has to sell their stuff and go to a foreign land, but everyone must be willing upon His request to do so if called upon. The problem most people have is that they are financed up to their necks and couldn't go if they wanted to. God is looking for a people that are sold out for Jesus and willing to give Him all of their devotion, just like you would expect of your spouse and that is why we are referred to as the bride of Christ.

“Do not love the world or the things in the world. If anyone loves the world, the love of the Father is not in him. For all that is in the world, the lust of the flesh, the lust of the eyes, and the pride of life is not of the Father but is of the world.” – I John 2: 15

The last days are upon us and the world is going to hell before our very eyes, every day countless souls perish into a Christ less eternity forever damned because someone refused to lay down his life and tell them they are lost and in need of the Savior's mercy. All of mankind fell because of one man's disobedience and because of that we are all deserving of hell fire, but God loved us enough to give His own Son for our sins and save us by His shed blood.

Are you willing to give your life to Jesus and let Him take control and lead you trusting Him for everything or will you become His enemy and refuse His voice? Many today are deceived in thinking that because they go to church and just lead a good moral life their souls are safe from damnation, but going to church doesn’t make you a Christian any more than going to McDonald’s makes you a hamburger! Only a pure heart for God, washed by His blood will insure your eternal home in Heaven with Jesus.

Jesus is coming soon to separate the sheep ( those that are led ) from the goats ( those that are driven ) and safely lead all who have given Him their love and devotion into an eternal home to be with Him forever, but for the rest that loved this present world more than Him, eternal damnation and torment forever! May God have mercy on us all.

“If anyone desires to come after Me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross and follow Me. For whoever desires to save his life will lose it, but whoever loses his life for My sake will save it. For what profit is it to a man if he gains the whole world, and is himself destroyed or lost? For whoever is ashamed of Me and My words, of him the Son of Man will be ashamed when He comes in His own glory, and in His Father’s and of the holy angels.” – Luke 9: 23-26