TIM LAUGHLIN: The upward call (part 1)

“I press toward the goal for the prize of the upward call of God in Christ Jesus.” – Philippians 3:14

The apostle Paul in Philippians 3 was addressing the need to put off the confidence that we have in the flesh and to press on to lay hold of a higher calling to be followers of Christ.

Paul had all the trappings of a successful religious career, like many today, he was trained to be a professional preacher. Its no different today, leadership is trained to carry on the ritual of religion and to be a success in the world by producing large organizations full of nice clean middle class tithers.

Its easy, just show up and be counted and leave your tithe, the work of ministry will be done by Pastor Disaster. Every Sunday millions stream into the man made religious structure, drop off a check, hear a nice relevant message and go home to a home cooked meal and feel good about how they helped God out by showing up.

Now I know there are some good churches honestly trying to please the Lord by making disciples, loving Him with all their heart and obeying the word of God, but you have to admit for the most part, at least in America that many are just sheep pens full of hurt and wounded people trying to feel good about themselves and hang in there for another week.

I don't know about you, but I want more out of my spiritual life than just showing up! Paul wanted more after meeting Jesus and was willing to give up all for a real relationship with Him. Paul's goal in life was to know Jesus intimately and to allow Him to have complete control over his life.

Knowing Jesus is what this life is all about, not a dead ritual with a dead god, but a vibrant fulfilling relationship with the Son of the living God. Do you have that in your life or are you just going through the motions of religion, just getting by from Sunday to Sunday? Today is a new day, and its not to late to re-commit your life to Jesus and serve Him with all your heart, all it takes is quality time in intimate fellowship with Him.

So what are you waiting for, this world has nothing to offer you that is not going to eventually burn. Surrender your life and see the glory of the risen Savior working in your heart and living His life through you.

“Brethren, I do not count myself to have apprehended; (laid hold of) but one thing I do, forgetting those things which are behind and reaching to those things which are ahead.” – Philippians 3:13