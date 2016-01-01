TIM LAUGHLIN: The Kingdom within us

PART 1

Now when He was asked by the Pharisees when the kingdom of God would come He answered them and said, “The kingdom of God does not come with observation; “nor will they say, ‘See here!’ or ‘See there!’ For indeed the kingdom of God is within you.” – Luke 17:20,21

The kingdom of God is not a place you can go, it is supernatural realm of God’s Spirit in which we all as believers dwell. Israel had heard for eons that a King would come, a Messiah, to deliver them from their enemies and establish an earthly kingdom in which He would rule as other nations.

The Jews were wanting a man to be as all the other kings of the earth and had in the past also made many grave mistakes in which they wanted someone to rule over them, but the kingdom of God is not like other kingdoms ruled by men, nor is it something to see, touch or feel because it exists in us! When Jesus came to earth, born a human through the vessel of a virgin, He brought the kingdom within His own Spirit so that man, also born of woman could be born again as new creations in Him and become a race of supernatural beings.

It is no different today in America, the evangelicals are clamoring for a king, a lost man ruled by demons to be their commander and chief! The problem is as it was for Israel, they are walking in the flesh and not the Spirit, looking to the world with natural, carnal eyes, trying to obtain something in the flesh instead of the Spirit. The sons of God are led by the Spirit and are not of this world and we are ruled by the Lord of Lords and King of all kings, the Lord Jesus Christ!

“He was in the world, and the world was made through Him, and the world did not know Him. He came to His own, and His own did not receive Him.” – John 1:10,11