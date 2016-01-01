TIM LAUGHLIN: The Kingdom within us (part 2)

And the disciples came and said to Him, “Why do you speak to them in parables?” He answered and said to them, “Because it has been given to you to know the mysteries (secrets) of the kingdom of Heaven, but to them (unbelievers) it has not been given.” – Matthew 13:10,11

As believers we have been given a “Top Secret” clearance to know and understand the secrets of God's kingdom. When a President is elected to the highest office in the land, he is given privilege to the secrets held by His government and so it is with us, we are given to know all of Heaven's secrets!

It amazes me how the world thinks they know everything about God’s kingdom, but they don’t have eyes to see that which God has only allowed His disciples to see. The church today has become dull of heart in that they don’t walk in the power and anointing of the kingdom, becoming increasingly worldly in their thinking and in their devotion to God, or should I say, the lack there of.

As we approach the end of all things the darkness will continue to cover the world with perversion and false prophecy, denying the Master and watering down the gospel, trying to deceive even God's elect, but stand firm in your faith and rejoice in the fact that your eyes and ears are open to know all that God has given us as stewards of His secrets!

“But blessed are your eyes for they see, and your ears for they hear; “for assuredly, I say to you that many prophets and righteous men desired to see what you see and did not see it, and to hear what you hear, and did not hear it.”– Matthew 13:16,17