TIM LAUGHLIN: Finding your place in the Kingdom (part 1)

“I beseech you therefore brethren, by the mercies of God, that you present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable to God, which is your reasonable service.” – Romans 12:1

Finding your place in the kingdom is a very important thing for you to do, without which you will just float from place to place never feeling fulfilled. Millions read the “Purpose Driven Life” seeking to know their place of destiny and the reason they were born and although it was a great blessing to many, we as believers are not driven, we are Spirit led!

The first step in finding your place in the kingdom is to present yourself before the Lord as a sacrifice which some who just prayed a prayer attempted, but didn’t follow through, thinking that by simply praying the “Sinners prayer” they would have their ticket punched for Heaven. The church is filled with people who are lost, never truly being convicted by the Holy Spirit of their sins, they just muttered a little oath, joined the church, got baptized, but were never born again!

A rich man came to Jesus asking how to inherit eternal life and Jesus told him he would have to deny himself and sell all he had and give it to the poor and come and follow Him. The lad couldn’t do it and Jesus didn’t lead him in a prayer, in essence He told him to present himself before God and sacrifice his very life to Him along with all he possessed, but he wasn’t able and went away forever lost!

“So likewise, whoever of you does not forsake all that he has cannot be My disciple.” – Luke 14:33