TIM LAUGHLIN: A house divided

“If a kingdom is divided against itself, that kingdom cannot stand. “And if a house is divided against itself, that house cannot stand.” – Mark 3:24,25

There is no “I” in accord, because “I” always involves pride and pride always results in division and defeat. Everywhere you look there is division, whether race or political, even among believers there is a terrible rift causing God’s people to splinter into thousands of factions and denominations.

The question arises, where did all of this begin?

It began in Heaven when Lucifer, the majestic arch angel allowed pride to seduce him and convinced him he was all powerful, even able to divide Heaven. With pride came selfish ambition wanting to rule the heavenly realm but he was not strong enough to defeat the angelic host led by Michael and Gabriel. This “Master of Disaster” even convinced one third of the angels to follow him in his rebellion, but they weren’t strong enough and were thrown out, only to descend into earth’s atmosphere landing in the garden of God.

Pride does come before a fall but Lucifer, being a shrewd and evil adversary filled with violent hatred for God and for His newly created “First Family” saw an opportunity to divide God’s creation. As he arrived in the beautiful garden that God created for His children, Adam and Eve had received a commandment that they were not to eat from the tree of the knowledge of good and evil and if they did, they would surely die. This is where the serpent saw an opportunity to strike, the women was a weaker vessel and she wasn’t sure of herself or of the word given them by the Most High.

Now the serpent was more cunning than any beast of the field which the Lord God had made. And he said to the woman. “Has God indeed said, ‘You shall not eat of every tree of the garden?” – Genesis 3:1