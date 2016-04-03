Strong drink

By Danny G. Hatfield Sr. / By God’s Grace Ministries

There is an ongoing debate, even opinions concerning the consumption of alcoholic beverages. The reason for this continuing debate is the lack of knowledge; failing to understand the source and the reason alcoholic beverage was introduced to man.

The first debate concerns Jesus at the marriage supper in Cana of Galilee in the Gospel of John:

“On the third day there was a wedding in Cana of Galilee, and the mother of Jesus was there. Now both Jesus and His disciples were invited to the wedding. And when they ran out of wine, the mother of Jesus said to Him, “They have no wine.” Jesus said to her, “Woman, what does your concern have to do with me? My hour has not yet come.” His mother said to the servants, “Whatever He says to you do it.” Now there were set there six water pots of stone, according to the manner of purification of the Jews, containing twenty or thirty gallons apiece. Jesus said to them, “Fill the water pots with water.” And they filled them up to the brim. And He said to them, “Draw some out now, and take it to the master of the feast.” And they took it. When the master of the feast had tasted the water that was made wine, and did not know where it came from (but the servants who had drawn the water knew), the master of the feast called the bridegroom. And he said to him, “Every man at the beginning sets out the good wine, and when the guests have well drank, and then the inferior is served. You have kept the good wine until last!” This beginning of signs Jesus did in Cana of Galilee, and manifested His glory; and His disciples believed in Him.” – John 2:1-12

First, we must understand what this verse of scripture, for those having understanding, this points to the marriage supper at the end of days, on the third day, this day we have already entered.

Second, we must understand, this scripture does not reflect that Jesus partook of any wine. Nowhere in this scripture does it say Jesus partook of the wine (new or old), this has been an assumption by many as to justify their desire to consume strong drink. Nazarenes were a people who temporarily or permanently had special abstinences including alcoholic beverages and would not drink it. Now wine is a fruit juice, which is very tasty.

Concerning John the Baptist:

“For he will be great in the sight of the Lord. He shall never take wine or strong drink, and he will be filled with the Holy Spirit even from his mother's womb.” – Luke 1:15

If you notice, the term wine and strong drink has been separated, therefore there is a distinction between the two.

Third, we must understand the difference between new wine and old wine. New wine from grapes is not fermented, a juice that is very tasty and healthy to drink, what we call today Grape Juice less the abundance of sugar that has been added; old wine is fermented drink and what we call today alcoholic beverage such as whiskey, beer, sorted wines, cider, vodka, gin, baijiu, tequila, rum, brandy, singani and soju.

Fourth, we must understand the source of fermented drink and how it was introduced into the world. Considering the source we will better understand why it is called the devil’s drink.

Now, prior to the flood of Noah, certain events led to the corruption of the world which leads to the destruction of the world, not only by deception and by giants but by the introduction and use of fermented drink. All can peruse greater understanding by conducting their own research; this will be the only way truth is accepted.

To be concise: It was the time when the descendants of Cain where separated from the descendants of Seth, a time before the flood when the children of Seth where abiding on the Holy Mountain of God being instructed by the Lord God. The children of Cain where abiding at the base of the Holy Mountain being deceived and instructed by Satan. The children of Cain had been corrupted and spent a year tempting and enticing the children of Seth to come down from the mountain and partake of their sins, which many did and were destroyed. It was during this time that Satan taught the children of Cain to make strong (fermented) drink out of grain. Drink houses where assembled and men drank and became drunk; hatred, murder, violence ruled, even taking children and defiling them in front of their parents, men marrying their mother and sister until there was no distinction of relationship; men teaching evil is good and good is evil. Because of these illicit acts the world was destroyed by a flood of waters, a deluge. Fermented drink is of Satan and by consuming a little or a lot it has an effect on or controls the mind; we have seen the consequences of its use.

Fifth, Jesus would not turn water into strong drink for this reason; Jesus would not create that which Satan taught men to make, if he did, he would be partaking of sin by creating it. When Jesus turned the water to wine, he turned the water into new wine, not fermented wine.

When the term wine is used in the scriptures, very seldom is the term wine separated by stating new wine or old wine but is stated wine and strong drink:

“And no one pours new wine into old wineskins. Otherwise, the wine will burst the skins, and both the wine and the wineskins will be ruined. New wine must be poured in new wineskins.” – Mark 2:22

Jesus is the new wine, we are new containers made new by his blood, death and resurrection. Understanding is the key to righteousness.