GERI McGHEE: Logs and specks (part 1)

Jesus said in John 7:24, “Do not judge according to appearance, but judge with righteous judgment.”

Judging with righteous judgment is seeing a situation through the eyes of Jesus. It is using what you see for kingdom principles to pray for and/or help the other person to bring about healing, restoration and reconciliation. Unrighteous judging is using what you see with a prideful, critical, condescending, negative, bitter or angry attitude.

In Luke 6:31, Jesus said, “And just as you want people to treat you, treat them in the same way.” In this verse not only was He giving us a command, but He was also saying, “treat others how you want to be treated because the way you treat others is how you will be treated.”

In Matthew 7:1-5, Jesus said, “Do not judge lest you be judged. For in the way you judge, you will be judged; and by your standard of measure, it will be measured to you. And why do you look at the speck that is in your brother’s eye, but do not notice the log that is in your own eye? Or how can you say to your brother, ‘Let me take the speck out of your eye,’ and behold, the log is in your own eye? You hypocrite, first take the log out of your own eye, and then you will see clearly to take the speck out of your brother’s eye. Do not judge lest you be judged.”

When you judge others especially a mother or father, you get judged. Judging instead of blessing others sets a standard of measure that causes what we have sown to be measured back to us. The judgments we make give the powers of darkness the legal right to set in motion forces, causing us to reap in kind what we have sown. Because of what has been sown in us by others and what we have sown through our own sinning, God will allow conflict to come in every area of our life until the particular problem has been dealt with His way at the cross.

All of us, at one time or another, have thought of how much happier we would be if the difficult people in our life would change. Most of us can testify that we have been hurt by family members, friends and associates who we think have slighted us in some way or another, or been rude and insensitive to our needs. Many of us have spent years in agonizing prayer as we pray for troublesome people in our lives to change, but have not seen the results we desired. If I have a reaping process going on in my life, no amount of prayer will change anything or anybody until I take accountability for the things I have sown, or that has been sown in me. To experience victory, I then must take the logs out of my eyes, die to my idolatry and forgive those who have hurt me.

Part 2 next week