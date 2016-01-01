DANNY G. HATFIELD, SR.: My path to the Kingdom of Heaven

PART 1

Let’s take a moment and evaluate our walk with the Lord to assure we are walking the correct path, understanding that the right path is a narrow one.

If during our evaluation we find we have strayed from the narrow path, we must immediately correct our error, repent and get back on the path. We must understand we cannot enter the Kingdom of Heaven if we travel down the broad path; the broad path is destructive. If we are sincere with God we will conduct ourselves accordingly and walk the narrow path of righteousness.

“Enter by the narrow gate; for wide is the gate and broad is the path that leads to destruction, and there are many who go in there at (to destruction). Because narrow is the gate and straight is the way which leads to life, and there are few who find it.”

– Matthew 7:13-14

What path are we on today?

When we are walking the narrow path, we can truly say the Lord is with me, the Lord is ever with us when we truly know him, walking in the righteousness of Jesus Christ. If we walk with the Lord on the narrow path and enter into a dark period, God is there for us, making his power manifest unto us, protecting and delivering us from the evil.

If we enter a dark period, do not partake of that darkness. If we willfully and intentionally choose to serve darkness over light, we will be on our own lest we repent.

“Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil; for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me”

– Psalms 23:4

Considering the rod, it is a symbol of Devine power and authority, the staff is a symbol of Devine protection and guidance.

While walking the path of righteousness, we will encounter many problems on our walk but the Lord will deliver us from them all when we obey him. Remember, we that belong to God are not of this world; but are strangers in a foreign land and we will encounter problems.

Often many of the problems encountered are created by our own actions, while others are created by Satan, deceiving those that listen to him, Satan comes to deceive, to kill, steal and destroy. More often than not Satan will use men to do his bidding; however, it is by our faith and obedience to God that allows us to see through deception, God giving us power to overcome sin and power over the enemy, when we walk in the light.

“This is the message we have heard from him and declare to you: God is light; in him there is no darkness at all. 6 If we claim to have fellowship with him and yet walk in the darkness, we lie and do not live out the truth.”

– 1st John 1:5-6

Now, how do we know a lie from the truth?

To discern the difference between truth and a lie, we must know the word of God, having the Spirit of truth dwelling within us, and understand it is truth that exposes all lies; the Spirit will bring us into that truth.

Then there are many, even those that are called of God that are hindered along the way, Satan will always attempt to pull those serving God or called of God back onto a road of perdition onto the path of destruction.

“For many are called, but few are chosen”

– Matthew 22:14

Why are few chosen?

When a man is called he is often robbed of his calling because he chooses to travel the wrong path failing to relinquish the world, failing to obey God or to turn from sin.

Let’s consider the following:

A man is sidetracked by riches and the ways of the world; Satan shows up to rob that man of his calling, using many skillful tactics; a man is sucked into the doctrines of men like a vacuum that sucks the life out of those that follow them; others are under evil influence and attempt to create adversity within a man’s life to destroy his credibility; a man is seduced and tempted by fleshly desires; other people void of understanding attempt to convince a man he has lost his mind; too, Satan attempts to convince that man that God did not call him it was his imagination; then there is the denominational messenger who is sent to capture that man to indoctrinate him with a doctrine of man separating that man from God; then when all this fails, the devil by his influence over men will cause a man to be rejected by all as an attempt to destroy that man’s faith.

How many have men have been called by God and robbed of his purpose having strayed onto the wrong path? How many true men of God have been rejected? How many Prophets have been killed by men over the years as to silence the truth of God’s word?

It is no different today, the only thing that has changed are the tactics.

to be continued