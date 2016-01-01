DANNY G. HATFIELD, SR.: My path to the Kingdom of Heaven (Part 2)

Then there is the question, why do we not see the power of God today?

The answer is simple; because men have allowed other men and Satan to rob them of faith and belief.

There are many doctrines that are not of God but proclaim to be of God. Many say today the power of God was back then, this is now. Tell me, when did God change? Today is no different than any other day with God. God does not and will not change; it is man that attempts to change God. Do we not yet understand it is by our faith and belief of truth that motivates God and it is by our doubt and unbelief that quenches the Spirit?

“Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever.” – Hebrews 13:8

Too often when a person sincerely surrenders to God, many people believe that person has lost their mind.

However, in reality that person has not lost their mind – they have found their mind. They have transitioned from the carnal into the Spiritual and those that are carnal minded cannot understand the things of the spirit. Since the carnal mind cannot understand the things of the Spirit, the carnal minded discredit or cast off those that are truly serving God because the carnal are spiritually discerned.

There are many in church today that know of the name of Jesus Christ but do not know Jesus Christ. This is made evident by the fruit they bear. While others have a form of Godliness yet denies the power of God. Others attend a church sitting under a false doctrine and do not realize the doctrine is false because they are void of understanding; they have not the Spirit of discernment that gives understanding.

If we desire to understand the things of God, then pray to receive the Spirit, and then hear what the Spirit is saying – it is the Spirit that gives us understanding bringing us into the light.

However, we must be careful not to believe that our personal thoughts are those of the Spirit. The purpose of man is not to build their own kingdom in the name of God or to establish doctrines that alienate man from God, but to lead the lost to Jesus Christ with purity of heart, bringing them to the true light of God and to teach men how to live in the Spirit and to walk in holiness. This is the narrow path we must travel.

God’s word tells us clearly to withdraw from those that deny the power of God of which there are many churches in this day that deny the power of God. We must seek God through travailing prayer with all sincerity of heart, not in pretense, but in truth, not in arrogance but in humility.

“But know this, that in the last days perilous times will come: For men will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, unloving, unforgiving, slanderers, without self-control, brutal, despisers of good, traitors, headstrong, haughty, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God, having a form of godliness but having denied the power thereof, have nothing to do with such people! For of this sort are those who creep into households and make captives of gullible women loaded down with sins, led away by various lusts, always learning and never able to come to the knowledge of the truth. Now as Jannes and Jambres resisted Moses, so do these also resist the truth: men of corrupt minds, disapproved concerning the faith; but they will progress no further, for their folly will be manifest to all, as theirs was.” – 2nd Timothy 3:1-6

Weigh these scriptures in the balances and learn. Wanting is one of the greatest enemies of the church today, drawing the church into perdition away from the truth of God’s word and into destruction.

The path of righteousness was established by Jesus Christ who set the example of holiness we are to follow.

Paul wrote, “Follow my example, as I follow the example of Christ” (1st Corinthians 11:1). Meaning we must all live and follow Jesus Christ as he set the example of life. We must walk the path of righteousness after the Spirit, crucifying and mortifying the deeds of the body daily.

“For if ye live after the flesh, ye shall die: but if ye through the Spirit do mortify the deeds of the body, ye shall live.” – Romans 8:13

Understand, if you live after the flesh you will die. God’s word cannot be clearer. Make your path straight before the Lord following the narrow path which leads to life everlasting.

One final note, do not attempt to outsmart God. Lucifer attempted it and look what happened to him!

If a man truly loves God as God commanded, he will serve God. His path will be narrow – guiding and teaching him along the way, at the end of days that man will enter the Kingdom of Heaven.

Repent