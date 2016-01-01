CLINT DECKER: Campaigning with honor

Some historians view the Presidential Campaign of 1800, between Thomas Jefferson and John Adams as the origin of dirty American politics. According to the Miller Center's research one newspaper gave a stern warning about a potential Jefferson Presidential Administration writing “Murder, robbery, rape, adultery, and incest will be openly taught and practiced, the air will be rent with the cries of the distressed, the soil will be soaked with blood, and the nation black with crimes.”

Religious leaders, 205 years after the Jefferson/Adams campaign, put out a statement calling for decency in politics saying that politicians, “... should also use dialogue characterized by mutual respect, coolness, truthfulness, maturity, sobriety, and (have) the use of decent language.”

This was actually written about politicians from the African nation of Ghana.

All nations across the span of time have regular ongoing issues with ugliness in political campaigns. It goes farther back then 1800 though. Its origin goes back to a pivotal historical event in the Garden of Eden.

Why is there, and will there always be, this ugliness?

One word sums it up – power.

Everyone wants to be the top dog and with it comes unrivaled influence, riches, fame and the ability to shape the future and be remembered in history.

If I could get an audience with the two main candidates for President here are three suggestions I would offer in their pursuit of this seat of great power.

1. Have honor in your name. Some good advice is given in the Bible, “A good name is to be chosen rather than great riches, and favor is better than silver or gold” (Proverbs 22:1). Already your names “Clinton” and “Trump” have developed a reputation. The rest of the campaign and election will continue to shape those. Conduct yourself in such a way that future generations of your family (not the public) will be proud of that name.

2. Be compelled by your own vision for the good of America and not by vision of others. Running for President can bring out the leaches. Despite people pushing and pulling from all directions, remain true to that vision.

3. Bring God into the central working of your life and campaign on a private level, not in front of the cameras. Seek God’s wisdom in His Scriptures and through His faithful followers in your daily responsibilities.

No one can completely control what others say and do, but we can control one person, ourselves. In pursuit of the highest office in the land and for the sake of personal conscience, win or lose, may our candidates aspire to a legacy of honor.