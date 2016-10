Wilmer-Hutchins High School band invited to perform at Sugar Bowl

WILMER – WorldStrides OnStage has invited the marching band from Wilmer-Hutchins High School to perform at the Sugar Bowl.

Under the direction of Carlton Cooper, the band will travel to New Orleans where they will rehearse with the mass band and learn from nationally acclaimed adjudicators.

Cooper has been teaching for 17 years.

To help Wilmer-Hutchins High School’s fundraising efforts, contact Sha Brewer at sha.brewer@att.net or at 972-741-4907.