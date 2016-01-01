Team “Fame” from Wild About Cheer donates toys and performs at Spirit Celebration Christmas Classic

LILY ALEXANDER from Red Oak is in the spirit of giving this season! Last Saturday Lily along with her team “Fame” from Wild About Cheer donated toys and performed in the Spirit Celebration Christmas Classic – Toy Drive (All toys donated will be given to the Scottish Rite Hospital, Dallas). Her parents say that she has been really good this year. She is in 1st grade at Ovilla Christian School and has straight A’s. She also stays busy with piano and drama classes at the Dallas Children’s Theater. However, she loves horses and loves to ride horseback with her trainer Jane. She should be on Santa’s good list this year!