ROISD School Board meeting held for November

By Staff Reporter

The regular meeting of the Red Oak Independent School District Board of Trustees was held Nov. 14 at the Red Oak ISD Education Service Center located at 109 W. Red Oak Rd.

The meeting was called to order by Board President Henry Lozano with all board members present. Invocation was given by Rev. Joel Robbins, senior pastor of Ovilla United Methodist Church. Pledges of Allegiance were led by Russell P. Schupmann fourth grader Breannon Hampton.

The following recognitions were given: (1.) Misty Prachyl was named Superintendent’s Teacher of the Month. (2.) Rusty Pierce was named Superintendent’s Employee of the Month. (3.) The 9th Annual Christmas Card Art Competition winners were announced. (4.) Student Council Officers and Sponsors were recognized. (5.) ROHS Boys Cross Country and Varsity Tennis Teams received recognition certificates. (6.) Honorable Hawks for November were introduced.

The Superintendent’s Report included the following: (1.) Principal’s Report by Rob Waller of Russell P. Schupmann Elementary School. (2.) Student Council Annual Report by Angela Thomas. (3.) Classroom Revolution Staff Development Update. (4.) Volunteer Program Update. (5.) Student Nutrition Report. (6.) Dates to Remember.

These Consent Agenda items were approved: Minutes from Regular Board Meeting held Oct. 17 and Special Meetings held Oct. 4 and Oct. 18, Payment of current bills over $50,000 and Charter School Statement of Impact.

The following Action items were approved: Annual Investment Report, Bereavement Pool, HILCO Utility Easement at Schupmann Elementary, TASB Board Policy FFA, TASB Local Policy Update 16, TEA class size waivers and TSTC Interlocal Cooperation Contract.

When board members reconvened from closed session no action was taken and meeting was adjourned.