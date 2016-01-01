ROISD presents “There’s An App For That” Dec. 5

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

Adam Philyaw of Drug Prevention Resources/IMPACT will present, “There’s An App For That!” on Dec. 5 at 6:30 p.m.

Many teens are using apps to share secrets, follow friends and crushes and post selfies anywhere. Even though teens are only sharing day to day moments with their social group, there can be unintended consequences when teens think their messages and post disappear forever or when they make negative comments under cover of anonymous apps, not to mention what teens may be exposed to from other users within these apps.

This presentation would give parents some insight on apps students are using which could be harmful,” said Student and Family Services Coordinator Donna Knight.

On Dec. 8 at 6:30 p.m., the district will host, “Family Time in the Kitchen with Natasha.” This event will teach attendees to make cake balls just in time for the holidays. It is designed to be a fun time for families to make small gifts to share with friends.

Both of these classes will be held at the Acorn Community and Family Services Building located at 101 Live Oak.

Due to limited space please RSVP to Donna Knight at 972-617-4658 no later than Dec. 5.