ROHS VARSITY FOOTBALL SPOTLIGHT: Jalen Sweeny (#18)

Q: Why did you want to be part of the Red Oak Football Team?

A: I wanted to bring change to our program, and I love the family we have in the football program.

Q: One word to describe Red Oak Football?

A: Family.

Q: How has football helped your leadership skills?

A: It has taught me to keep pushing hard because nothing is going to be easy.

Q: What are your goals for this season/year?

A: To make playoffs.

Q: What are your plans after high school?

A: To become and man and get a well-paid job.