ROHS VARSITY FOOTBALL SPOTLIGHT: Jake Latimer (#15)

Q: Why did you want to be part of the Red Oak Football Team?

A: I love football and wanted to be a part of something special.

Q: One word to describe Red Oak Football?

A: Outstanding.

Q: How has football helped your leadership skills?

A: It has made me a better person and taught me responsibility.

Q: What are your goals for this season/year?

A: To make playoffs.

Q: What are your plans after high school?

A: I want to attend college.