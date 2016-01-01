ROHS VARSITY FOOTBALL SPOTLIGHT: David Barnes and Marland Mosley

DAVID BARNES (#22)

Q: Why did you want to be part of the Red Oak Football Team?

A: I’ve been going to the football games since I was a kid and always wanted to be a part of something good like this.

Q: One word to describe Red Oak Football?

A: Cool.

Q: How has football helped your leadership skills?

A: It has taught me that nothing will be handed to me. I have to earn it.

Q: What are your goals for this season/year?

A: To get a touchdown and have a starting position.

Q: What are your plans after high school?

A: I want to go into the military.

MARLAND MOSLEY (#81)

Q: Why did you want to be part of the Red Oak Football Team?

A: The team is filled with a good group of guys.

Q: One word to describe Red Oak Football?

A: Great.

Q: How has football helped your leadership skills?

A: It has showed me how to step up.

Q: What are your goals for this season/year?

A: To win and be the best we can be.

Q: What are your plans after high school?

A: I want to attend college and major in journalism.