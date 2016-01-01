ROHS VARSITY FOOTBALL SPOTLIGHT: David Barnes and Marland Mosley

DAVID BARNES (#22)
Q: Why did you want to be part of the Red Oak Football Team?
A: I’ve been going to the football games since I was a kid and always wanted to be a part of something good like this.
Q: One word to describe Red Oak Football?
A: Cool.
Q: How has football helped your leadership skills?
A: It has taught me that nothing will be handed to me. I have to earn it.
Q: What are your goals for this season/year?
A: To get a touchdown and have a starting position.
Q: What are your plans after high school?
A: I want to go into the military.
MARLAND MOSLEY (#81)
Q: Why did you want to be part of the Red Oak Football Team?
A: The team is filled with a good group of guys.
Q: One word to describe Red Oak Football?
A: Great.
Q: How has football helped your leadership skills?
A: It has showed me how to step up.
Q: What are your goals for this season/year?
A: To win and be the best we can be.
Q: What are your plans after high school?
A: I want to attend college and major in journalism.