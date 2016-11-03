ROHS Varsity Football Player Spotlight

This week’s spotlight is on Jacob Calvo and Austin Tuley, both seniors at Red Oak High School.
JACOB CALVO (#76)
Q: Why did you want to be part of the Red Oak Football Team?
A: I like the thrill of the game.
Q: One word to describe Red Oak Football:
A: Family.
Q: How has football helped your leadership skills?
A: It has taught me that you won’t be given anything in life. You have to work hard.
Q: What are your goals for this season/year?
A: Make playoffs.
Q: What are your plans after high school?
A: I want to go to college and be successful at all I do.
AUSTIN TULEY (#11)
Q: Why did you want to be part of the Red Oak Football Team?
A: I wanted to get better at Football and help put Red Oak on the map.
Q: How has football helped your leadership skills?
A: It has shown me that if I can help lead 30 guys, I can help lead in anything.
Q: What are your goals for this season/year?
A: To get better.
Q: What are your plans after high school?
A: I plan to attend Texas State and major in Business.