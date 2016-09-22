ROHS Varsity Football Player Spotlight (September 22, 2016)

This week’s spotlight is on Zachary Alonzo and Vincent Doblado, both seniors at Red Oak High School.
ZACHARY ALONZO (54)
Q: Why did you want to be part of the Red Oak Football Team?
A: I wanted to be a part of a family.
Q: One word to describe Red Oak
Football?
A: Family.
Q: How has football helped your leadership skills?
A: It’s taught me to fight through adversity and reach a difficult goal even when the odds are stacked against you.
Q: What are your goals for this season/year?
A: To be the best that I can be, no matter what I’m doing.
Q: What are your plans after high school?
A: I want to become a welder, fitter, and fabricator in any field.
Q: Why did you want to be part of the Red Oak Football Team?
A: Because we are a family.
Q: One word to describe Red Oak Football?
A: Family.
Q: How has football helped your leadership skills?
A: It has shown me that it’s time to stop playing games and become a man.
Q: What are your goals for this season/year?
A: To be the best at my position.
Q: What are your plans after high school?
A: To play college ball and then excel to the NFL.