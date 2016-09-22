ROHS Varsity Football Player Spotlight (September 22, 2016)

This week’s spotlight is on Zachary Alonzo and Vincent Doblado, both seniors at Red Oak High School.

ZACHARY ALONZO (54)

Q: Why did you want to be part of the Red Oak Football Team?

A: I wanted to be a part of a family.

Q: One word to describe Red Oak

Football?

A: Family.

Q: How has football helped your leadership skills?

A: It’s taught me to fight through adversity and reach a difficult goal even when the odds are stacked against you.

Q: What are your goals for this season/year?

A: To be the best that I can be, no matter what I’m doing.

Q: What are your plans after high school?

A: I want to become a welder, fitter, and fabricator in any field.

VINCENT DOBLADO (7)

Q: Why did you want to be part of the Red Oak Football Team?

A: Because we are a family.

Q: One word to describe Red Oak Football?

A: Family.

Q: How has football helped your leadership skills?

A: It has shown me that it’s time to stop playing games and become a man.

Q: What are your goals for this season/year?

A: To be the best at my position.

Q: What are your plans after high school?

A: To play college ball and then excel to the NFL.