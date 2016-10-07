ROHS VARSITY FOOTBALL PLAYER SPOTLIGHT (October 7, 2016)

This week’s spotlight is on Reonquez Thompson and Edward Phillips, both seniors at Red Oak High School.
REONQUEZ THOMPSON
Q: Why did you want to be part of the Red Oak Football Team?
A: I wanted to play football.
Q: One word to describe Red Oak Football?
A: Family.
Q: How has football helped your leadership skills?
A: It has helped me become a better man.
Q: What are your goals for this season/year?
A: Win football games.
Q: What are your plans after high school?
A: I want to play college football.
EDWARD PHILLIPS
Q: Why did you want to be part of the Red Oak Football Team?
A: I’ve always loved football and Red Oak has a great program.
Q: One word to describe Red Oak Football?
A: Family.
Q: How has football helped your leadership skills?
A: It has helped my leadership skills in a lot of ways.
Q: What are your goals for this season/year?
A: To go to playoffs.
Q: What are your plans after high school?
A: To attend UAPB.