ROHS VARSITY FOOTBALL PLAYER SPOTLIGHT (October 7, 2016)

This week’s spotlight is on Reonquez Thompson and Edward Phillips, both seniors at Red Oak High School.

REONQUEZ THOMPSON

Q: Why did you want to be part of the Red Oak Football Team?

A: I wanted to play football.

Q: One word to describe Red Oak Football?

A: Family.

Q: How has football helped your leadership skills?

A: It has helped me become a better man.

Q: What are your goals for this season/year?

A: Win football games.

Q: What are your plans after high school?

A: I want to play college football.

EDWARD PHILLIPS

Q: Why did you want to be part of the Red Oak Football Team?

A: I’ve always loved football and Red Oak has a great program.

Q: One word to describe Red Oak Football?

A: Family.

Q: How has football helped your leadership skills?

A: It has helped my leadership skills in a lot of ways.

Q: What are your goals for this season/year?

A: To go to playoffs.

Q: What are your plans after high school?

A: To attend UAPB.