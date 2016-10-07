ROHS VARSITY FOOTBALL PLAYER SPOTLIGHT (October 7, 2016)

This week’s spotlight is on Reonquez Thompson and Edward Phillips, both seniors at Red Oak High School.

REONQUEZ THOMPSON 

Q: Why did you want to be part of the Red Oak Football Team?

A: I wanted to play football.   

Q: One word to describe Red Oak Football?

A: Family.

Q: How has football helped your leadership skills?

A: It has helped me become a better man.     

Q: What are your goals for this season/year?

A: Win football games.     

Q: What are your plans after high school?

A: I want to play college football. 

EDWARD PHILLIPS

Q: Why did you want to be part of the Red Oak Football Team?

A: I’ve always loved football and Red Oak has a great program. 

Q: One word to describe Red Oak Football?

A: Family. 

Q: How has football helped your leadership skills?

A: It has helped my leadership skills in a lot of ways.     

Q: What are your goals for this season/year?

A: To go to playoffs.      

Q: What are your plans after high school?

A: To attend UAPB.