ROHS senior volleyball player signs with Dallas Baptist University
ROHS Senior Alyssa Pevehouse signed with Dallas Baptist University to play volleyball in the fall of 2017. Head Volleyball Coach Hope Porter said, “Alyssa has been a constant in the Red Oak Volleyball program for the past 4 years and has shown an unwavering dedication to the program. She is the type of athlete that will be missed because you can always depend on her. Alyssa puts the team above herself and comes day in and day out ready to give 100% whether it be in practice or matches. Alyssa is going to go onto college to play volleyball where I anticipate her having an outstanding career. As well as being an outstanding athlete, Alyssa is a very bright student, so as for her future the sky’s the limit.” In attendance for the signing were her parents, family, teammates and friends.