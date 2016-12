ROHS HADDIT delivers socks to Red Oak Health and Rehab Center

With the help of the ROHS HADDIT, more than 200 pairs of socks were collected to give to the residents of the Red Oak Health and Rehab Center. Members and sponsors visited ROHRC and gave all residents a new pair of socks. Both the students and residents had a great time. The HADDIT thanks all who donated socks to make the season a little brighter for these special people.