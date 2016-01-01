ROE “Little Captains” for October 7 Homecoming game

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

For each home game during the 2016 season two students who exhibit outstanding character are being selected by their principals to represent their elementary campuses at the games as “Honorary Little Captains.”

The “Little Captains” for the Oct. 7 Homecoming varsity football game were Presley Stock and Daillon McCollister from Shields Elementary School.

They and their families were treated to reserved stadium seats and were able to participate in the coin toss to start the game.