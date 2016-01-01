Red Oak Police Department Monthly Report

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

The following information was obtained from the Red Oak Police Department report to the city council in November by Chief Garland Wolf.

Message from the Chief

The Month of October has been a busy one for the ROPD.

We hosted our annual National Night Out Against Crime and had a very positive turnout from our citizen and community partners.

Target of Waxahachie donated all of the food and drinks for our patrons of the event plus they staffed all of the food stations.

We provided drinks, popcorn and hot dogs to our patrons of the event free of charge.

We had numerous community businesses donate gift cards and goody bags for free raffles.

We estimated the attendance between 500-700 people throughout the evening.

October Activity Report

911 hang up-2, abandoned vehicle-7, abuse not in progress-1, accident hit and run no injury-8, accident major-4, accident major highway-7, accident minor-32, accident report-1, administrative duties-17, animal bite-1, animal dead-1, animal hazard-7, animal loose-9, animal welfare-1, assault in progress-2, assault report-5, assist fire department-1, assist officer-3, backup officer-13, BMY in progress-1, BVM report-3, burglar alarm business days-11, burglar alarm business nights-19, burglar alarm residence days-25, burglar alarm residence nights-10, burglary report-9, business/building check-796, city ordinance violation-9, civil matter-11, civil standby-1, close patrol-110, court-1, criminal mischief in progress-3, criminal mischief report-8, damaged property report-2, directed patrol-1, disturbance­30, disturbance domestic-7, disturbance with weapons-2, dwi-13, escort-4, fight in progress-3, fireworks-3, follow up report-45, foot patrol-30, found property-5, fraud report-3, grass fire-1, harassment report-7, holdup alarm-1, hospice-1, house check-1, identity theft report-4, indecent exposure in progress-1, information only-6, investigation-5, jail duties/check-300, kidnapping report-1, lost property report-3, medical alarm-1, meet complaintant-54, message delivery-1, missing person report-3, missing person runaway-3, motorist assist-24, neighborhood patrol-1413, open building-4, panic alarm-4, paperwork/reports-61, parking violation-7, prisoner transfer-10, prowler-4, public intoxication-2, reckless driver-30, robbery report-1, seizure-1, shots fired-1, sick person-3, special assignment-1, stolen vehicle report-2, structure fire-2, suicide attempt-2, suspicious activity-31, suspicious person-35, suspicious person weapon-2, suspicious vehicle-39, theft in progress-­8, theft report-22, threat report-5, traffic hazard-­20, traffic/school zone enforcement-­1, training-1, trespassing in progress-1, trespassing report-1, unlock emergency-3, unresponsive person-2, warrant service-28, welfare check-38. average unit response time-5min, 21sec, total traffic stops-515, cited violations-191, citations issued-141, total primary calls for service-3490.

Criminal Investigation Stats

Assigned felony cases-31, assigned misdemeanor cases-43, filed felony cases-10, filed misdemeanor cases-­23, arrest warrants-6, search warrants executed-4, arrests executed-9, runaways/missing persons-2, information reports-13, cps referrals-16, cac interviews-2, death investigations-1, subpoenas requested-6, open cases-78, new cases-­83, closed cases-8.

Canine Program Report

Traffic stops-­41, citations-9, violations-15, calls for service-70, offense reports-7, crash reports-1, t/n of searches-7, probable cause-4, consent-3, arrests-7, training hours-29, deployments-1.

City Marshall

Phone calls made-206, in person contacts-51, door hangers-45, summons served-10, prisoner transfers-2, hours spent on transfers-7, training court security-40, total miles driven-836, total hours worked-124, total hours on trials-3.