Red Oak PD Monthly Report

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

The following information was obtained from the Red Oak Police Department Report to the City Council submitted in September by Chief Garland Wolf.

The department visited with Sandy Branch of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) of North Texas. She dropped by to award certificates of recognition to officers Johnny Determan and Steven Nelson for their exemplary work in driving while intoxicated enforcement. MADD and the Red Oak Police Department would like to acknowledge these officers on their great job in making a difference and leading the department in making over fifty percent of the DWI offense investigations and arrests for 2015.

August activity report

911 Hang Up­-6, Abandoned Vehicle-­8, Accident Hit and Run No Injury­-3, Accident Major­-12, Accident Major Highway-­8, Accident Minor­-28, Accident Pedestrian-2, Accident Report­-3, Administrative Duties­-29, Animal Bite­1, Animal Dead-3, Animal Hazard­1, Animal Loose­-6, Animal Welfare-­4, Assault Report-2, Assist Officer-1, Assist Other Agency­-25, BMV in Progress-1, BVM Report­-3, Breathing Difficulty-1, Burglar Alarm Business Days­-16, Burglar Alarm Business Nights­-30, Burglar Alarm Residence Days­-26, Burglar Alarm Residence Nights­-9, Burglary in Progress-­2, Burglary Report­-8, Business/Building Check­-751, Chase-2, City Ordinance Violation-­3, Civil Matter-­22, Close Patrol­-274, Community Action Request-2, Court-1, Criminal Mischief in Progress-1, Criminal Mischief Report-5, Criminal Trespass in Progress-3, Criminal Trespass Report­-5, Directed Patrol­-1, Disturbance­-39, Disturbance Domestic­-9, Disturbance with Weapons­-6, DWI­8, Escort-2, Fall Ground Level-1, Fireworks­-1, Follow Up Report­-76, Foot Patro-l­9, Found Property­-4, Fraud Report­-12, Grass Fire-1, Harassment Report­-8, Identity Theft Report-2, Illegal Trash Dumping-1, Information Only-3, Injured Person-3,Investigation-7, Jail Duties/Check-­252, Lost Property Report-3, Medical Alarm-1, Meet Complaintant­-63, Meet Officer-1, Missing Person Runaway­-3, Motorist Assist­-32, Neighborhood Patrol­-1333, Open Building­-6, Panic Alarm­-7, Paperwork/Reports­-77, Parking Violation­-8, Prisoner Transfer­-17, Public Assist-1, Public Intoxication­-1, Reckless Driver­-27, Recovered Property-5, Robbery in Progress­-4, Severe Weather­-3, Sexual Assault Report-1, Special Assignment­-2, Stolen Vehicle Report­-5, Suspicious Activity­-19, Suspicious Person­-38, Suspicious Person Weapon-1, Suspicious Vehicle­-44, Theft In Progress­-8, Theft Report­-26, Threat Report-­5, Traffic Hazard­-28, Traffic/School Zone Enforcement­-5, Training­-5, Trespassing in Progress-1, Unlock Emergency-1, Unresponsive Person-5, Vehicle Alarm-1, Vehicle Fire-2, Vehicle Fire Highway-2, Warrant Service-10, Welfare Check-31. Average Unit Response Time­ 5 min, 22 sec, Total Traffic Stops­-403, Cited Violations­-209, Citations Issued-149, Total Primary Calls for Service­-3584.

Criminal investigation stats

Assigned Felony Cases-­25, Assigned Misdemeanor Cases­-57, Filed Felony Cases­-20, Filed Misdemeanor Cases­-38, Arrest Warrants-­20, Search Warrants Executed-2, Arrests Executed­-10, Runaways/Missing Persons­-1, Information Reports­-26, CPS Referrals­-9, CAC Interviews-2, Death Investigations-2, Open Cases­-97, New Cases­-73, Closed Cases­-83.

Canine program report

Traffic Stops­-70, Citations-­20, Violations-­31, Calls for Service­-112, Offense Reports­-16, T/N of Searches­-11, Probable Cause­-12, Consent­-1, Arrests­-14, Training Hours­-19, Deployments­-5.

City Marshall

Phone Calls Made­-332, In Person Contacts­-19, Door Hangers­-68, Summons Served­-10, Field Arrest-1, Prisoner Transfers-13, Hours Spent on Transfers-6, Training Court Security-2, Total Miles Driven­-1757, Total Hours Worked­-160, Total Amount of Trials­-4.