Red Oak ISD celebrates Veterans Day

Red Oak ISD students, staff, families and community members honored veterans across the school district with a series of celebrations.

“Our school district deeply appreciates the service of our veterans,” said Executive Director of Communications Helen Williams. “It is very touching to see our veterans come to our schools in their uniforms and hear our students, teachers and employees give them their heartfelt thanks for their service. We thank them with musical performances, formal recognitions and hugs. It is a very special day.”

A flag-raising ceremony led off the day at ROHS. It was followed by the Red Oak Elementary assembly, where all the ROE students gathered at the Performing Arts Center and sang a series of patriotic songs. Students with family members who are veterans also spoke, telling the audience where their loved ones were stationed and thanking them by name.

Next, there was a flag retirement ceremony and a reception for veterans and their families in the Learning Commons.

Following the reception, the ROHS Mighty Hawk band played patriotic music, and they were joined by ROTC members who sang U.S. Armed Forces songs. ROHS dance students arranged a special performance set to the song “I’m Proud to Be an American.” ROHS choir students sang the National Anthem. Veterans were honored on stage, walking under a saber arch, and many of them were accompanied by relatives.

ROHS Principal Dr. Doug Funk introduced keynote speaker Storm Aguilar, an Afghanistan veteran and Aledo High School graduate. Storm shared his inspiring story of his service in Afghanistan, where he and his fellow soldiers shared a strong camaraderie.

Aguilar suffered a devastating leg injury when a vehicle full of explosives blew up near their armored vehicle. Rather than opting to amputate, Storm underwent multiple surgeries and lengthy rehabilitation in order to salvage his leg. Today, he says he can run.

The program concluded with the playing of “Taps” and a silent exit in honor of fallen soldiers.

At other campuses across Red Oak ISD, students joined their veteran relatives at special lunches in their honor.